Dr. Best has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Best, MD
Overview of Dr. George Best, MD
Dr. George Best, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Best's Office Locations
Alamo Urology Associates3338 Oakwell Ct Ste 216, San Antonio, TX 78218 Directions (210) 590-1018
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Best is great with his patient communication skills -- never rushes you and answers every question presented. His professional ability is completely trust worthy. We would refer anyone to him without reservation.
About Dr. George Best, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1053383620
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Best accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Best has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Best has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Best on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Best. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Best.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Best, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Best appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.