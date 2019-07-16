Dr. George Bitar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bitar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Bitar, MD
Overview of Dr. George Bitar, MD
Dr. George Bitar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Bitar works at
Dr. Bitar's Office Locations
Bitar Cosmetic Surgery Institute- Fairfax Location3023 Hamaker Ct Ste 109, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 206-0506
Bitar Cosmetic Surgery Institute Manassas Location8650 Sudley Rd Ste 203, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 206-0506
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bitar?
Dr. George Bitar is the one I trusted most in doing my breast implant replacement and later my breast implant removal with breast lift. In my mid-30's I wanted to have bigger breasts, like most women, and went to a plastic surgeon in Richmond for implants. I enjoyed having them for over 20 years, however I began experiencing them getting hard, or encapsulated. Three years ago I researched and found Dr. Bitar to replace them and was pleased with the results. This year, after serious consideration of my mother's breast cancer with mastectomy, and my older sister's recent breast cancer, I decided to have my implants removed. Since my breasts had sagged significantly, I decided to also have a breast lift. I went to Dr. Bitar for my surgery, and I am delighted with the results. Most of all I think it is crucial for women in considering breast surgery that bigger is not always better, and that a lift might be best.
About Dr. George Bitar, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1306976709
Education & Certifications
- International Aesthetic Fellowship|International Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship|Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - University of Virginia School of Medicine
- General Surgery - Albert Einstein Medical Center
- George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bitar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bitar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bitar speaks Arabic and French.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Bitar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bitar.
