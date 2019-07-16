Overview of Dr. George Bitar, MD

Dr. George Bitar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Bitar works at Bitar Cosmetic Surgery Institute in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

