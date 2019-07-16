See All Plastic Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. George Bitar, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (45)
Map Pin Small Fairfax, VA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Bitar, MD

Dr. George Bitar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Bitar works at Bitar Cosmetic Surgery Institute in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bitar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bitar Cosmetic Surgery Institute- Fairfax Location
    3023 Hamaker Ct Ste 109, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 206-0506
  2. 2
    Bitar Cosmetic Surgery Institute Manassas Location
    8650 Sudley Rd Ste 203, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 206-0506

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 45 ratings
Patient Ratings (45)
5 Star
(37)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Jul 16, 2019
Dr. George Bitar is the one I trusted most in doing my breast implant replacement and later my breast implant removal with breast lift. In my mid-30's I wanted to have bigger breasts, like most women, and went to a plastic surgeon in Richmond for implants. I enjoyed having them for over 20 years, however I began experiencing them getting hard, or encapsulated. Three years ago I researched and found Dr. Bitar to replace them and was pleased with the results. This year, after serious consideration of my mother's breast cancer with mastectomy, and my older sister's recent breast cancer, I decided to have my implants removed. Since my breasts had sagged significantly, I decided to also have a breast lift. I went to Dr. Bitar for my surgery, and I am delighted with the results. Most of all I think it is crucial for women in considering breast surgery that bigger is not always better, and that a lift might be best.
Ellen — Jul 16, 2019
Photo: Dr. George Bitar, MD
About Dr. George Bitar, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic and French
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1306976709
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • International Aesthetic Fellowship|International Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship|Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - University of Virginia School of Medicine
Fellowship
Residency
  • General Surgery - Albert Einstein Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. George Bitar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bitar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bitar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bitar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

45 patients have reviewed Dr. Bitar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bitar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bitar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bitar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

