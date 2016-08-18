See All Cardiologists in Terre Haute, IN
Dr. George Bittar, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Bittar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Crawford Memorial Hospital, Greene County General Hospital, Iroquois Memorial Hospital, Paris Community Hospital, Sullivan County Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.

Dr. Bittar works at Providence Medical Group CARProvidence Medical Group in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Medical Group
    2723 S 7th St Ste A, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 232-8164
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Terre Haute Regional Hospital
    3901 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 232-0021
  3. 3
    Union Hospital
    1606 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 238-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Clay
  • Crawford Memorial Hospital
  • Greene County General Hospital
  • Iroquois Memorial Hospital
  • Paris Community Hospital
  • Sullivan County Community Hospital
  • Terre Haute Regional Hospital
  • Union Hospital
  • Union Hospital Clinton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina
Aortic Valve Regurgitation

Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Syncope
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Congenital Heart Disease
Hypertension
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioversion, Elective
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
TCD Bubble Test
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Table Testing
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Valve Surgery
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Endocarditis
First Degree Heart Block
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling
Long QT Syndrome
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Prinzmetal Angina
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Second Degree Heart Block
Secondary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Systemic Vasculitis
Thrombolysis
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Venous Hypertension
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 18, 2016
    My ejection fraction was at an extremely low point of 15 when I first went to see Dr. George Bittar 5 yrs.ago. Dr. Bittar gave me all the necessary tests to see why my heart was functioning so poorly, he gave me a prognosis of cardiomyopathy, put me on appropriate medications, & today my heart is back to normal. He has me in for regular checkups, always explains everything to me & never fails to offer to answer any questions or concerns I may have. He is extremely knowledgeable & very kind!!!!!
    Susan I. Wright in terre haute, in — Aug 18, 2016
    About Dr. George Bittar, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
