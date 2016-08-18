Dr. George Bittar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bittar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Bittar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Bittar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Crawford Memorial Hospital, Greene County General Hospital, Iroquois Memorial Hospital, Paris Community Hospital, Sullivan County Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.
Dr. Bittar works at
Locations
-
1
Providence Medical Group2723 S 7th St Ste A, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-8164Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Terre Haute Regional Hospital3901 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-0021
-
3
Union Hospital1606 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 238-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Clay
- Crawford Memorial Hospital
- Greene County General Hospital
- Iroquois Memorial Hospital
- Paris Community Hospital
- Sullivan County Community Hospital
- Terre Haute Regional Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital Clinton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bittar?
My ejection fraction was at an extremely low point of 15 when I first went to see Dr. George Bittar 5 yrs.ago. Dr. Bittar gave me all the necessary tests to see why my heart was functioning so poorly, he gave me a prognosis of cardiomyopathy, put me on appropriate medications, & today my heart is back to normal. He has me in for regular checkups, always explains everything to me & never fails to offer to answer any questions or concerns I may have. He is extremely knowledgeable & very kind!!!!!
About Dr. George Bittar, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1801869615
Education & Certifications
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bittar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bittar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bittar works at
Dr. Bittar has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bittar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bittar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bittar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bittar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bittar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.