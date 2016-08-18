Overview

Dr. George Bittar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Crawford Memorial Hospital, Greene County General Hospital, Iroquois Memorial Hospital, Paris Community Hospital, Sullivan County Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Bittar works at Providence Medical Group CARProvidence Medical Group in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.