Overview of Dr. George Blake, MD

Dr. George Blake, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Blake works at George B Blake MD PA in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.