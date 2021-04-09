Overview

Dr. George Blanco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Blanco works at The Heart and Vascular Institute of Florida in St Petersburg, FL with other offices in South Pasadena, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.