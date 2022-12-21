Overview of Dr. George Blessios, MD

Dr. George Blessios, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Blessios works at BLESSIOS Medical in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Compression along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.