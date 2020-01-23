See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Greenville, SC
Dr. George Blestel Jr, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Blestel Jr, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Blestel Jr works at Prisma Health Colon And Rectal Surgery in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal Fissure and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ColonRectal-Centennial
    48 Centennial Way Ste B, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 522-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital

Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Constipation

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Colitis
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyps
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 23, 2020
    Always prompt and caring.
    Laura and Carl Kramer Salmans — Jan 23, 2020
    About Dr. George Blestel Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396798716
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ochsner Clinic
    Internship
    • Ochsner Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Dr. George Blestel Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blestel Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blestel Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blestel Jr works at Prisma Health Colon And Rectal Surgery in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Blestel Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Blestel Jr has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal Fissure and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blestel Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Blestel Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blestel Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blestel Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blestel Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

