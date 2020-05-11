Overview of Dr. George Boctor, MD

Dr. George Boctor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Boctor works at Oscar A Soto MD in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.