Dr. Bondar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George Bondar, DO
Overview
Dr. George Bondar, DO is a Dermatologist in Seminole, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Clinic.
Dr. Bondar works at
Locations
-
1
Suncoast Skin Solutions Inc9170 Oakhurst Rd Ste 1, Seminole, FL 33776 Directions (727) 517-3376
-
2
Suncoast Skin Solutions Inc4651 VAN DYKE RD, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 321-1786Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bondar?
I am so impressed with Dr. Bondar and his assistant at Suncoast Skin Solutions Dermatology Clinic at 5200 Seminole Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL. The staff are professional, patient, helpful and friendly. The office and exam rooms are exceptionally clean and sterile. Dr. Bondar was extremely thorough during my exam checking every spot on my skin and even checked my lymph glands. He also gave me very educational advice about self skin examination and what to watch for in skin changes. I had an small spot on my face frozen off with liquid nitrogen. I have had this treatment at other facilities over the years. This was the first time it was not a painful procedure for me. Dr. Bondar took his time and slowly and skillfully treated the area on my face. He is extremely skilled with this method and I was impressed and grateful that there was no pain involved for me. I caught a glimpse of the surgery room and it is also extremely sterile. I highly recommend Dr. Bondar and this facility for all.
About Dr. George Bondar, DO
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1902807365
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bondar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bondar works at
Dr. Bondar has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bondar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bondar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bondar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bondar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bondar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.