Overview of Dr. George Boozalis, MD

Dr. George Boozalis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cuero Regional Hospital and Lavaca Medical Center.



Dr. Boozalis works at Victoria Eye Center in Victoria, TX with other offices in Cuero, TX, Beeville, TX and Port Lavaca, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.