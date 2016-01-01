Dr. Boozalis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Boozalis, MD
Overview of Dr. George Boozalis, MD
Dr. George Boozalis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cuero Regional Hospital and Lavaca Medical Center.
Dr. Boozalis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Boozalis' Office Locations
-
1
Victoria Eye Center107 James Coleman Dr, Victoria, TX 77904 Directions (361) 578-0234
-
2
Victoria Vision Center LLC209 N Esplanade St, Cuero, TX 77954 Directions
-
3
Victoria Eye Center113 N Washington St, Beeville, TX 78102 Directions (361) 362-0773
-
4
Victoria Eye Center605 N Virginia St, Port Lavaca, TX 77979 Directions (361) 552-1281
Hospital Affiliations
- Cuero Regional Hospital
- Lavaca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boozalis?
About Dr. George Boozalis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972572840
Education & Certifications
- The Bascom Palmer Eye Inst-U Miami|The Bascom Palmer Eye Institute University Miami
- U Tex SW|University Tex Sw
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boozalis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boozalis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boozalis works at
Dr. Boozalis has seen patients for Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boozalis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boozalis speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Boozalis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boozalis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boozalis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boozalis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.