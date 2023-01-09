Dr. George Borst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Borst, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Borst, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.
George C Borst III MD PSC613 23rd St Ste 340, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 326-1101
- King's Daughters Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Borst?
He diagnosed my thyroid condition on my first visit. The other physician s tested n told me I was fine with no thyroid issues. Not so.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 48 years of experience
- English
- National Naval Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Borst has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
