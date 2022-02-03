Overview

Dr. George Bourganos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Westerly Hospital.



Dr. Bourganos works at Champion Urology Ltd. in Westerly, RI with other offices in Cranston, RI and Woonsocket, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.