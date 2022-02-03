Dr. George Bourganos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bourganos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Bourganos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Bourganos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Westerly Hospital.
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bourganous is a terrific doctor and diagnostician. He is knowledgeable, professional, and very personable. Although I have a complicated medical case, I feel like I’m in very capable hands
About Dr. George Bourganos, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bourganos has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bourganos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bourganos speaks Greek.
