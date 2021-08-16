Overview of Dr. George Bovis, MD

Dr. George Bovis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.



Dr. Bovis works at Illinois Cancer Specialists in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.