Dr. George Bovis, MD
Overview of Dr. George Bovis, MD
Dr. George Bovis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.
Dr. Bovis' Office Locations
1
AMITA Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Hinsdale908 N Elm St Ste 210, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 856-8640
2
AMITA Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 610, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3630
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best Dr you can trust him with your life I had brain tumor removed and had gamma knife treatment.
About Dr. George Bovis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mayfield Clinic Cincinnati Oh
- Mayo Clinic Rochester Mn
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern University
- Neurosurgery
