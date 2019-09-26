Dr. George Branche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Branche, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Branche, MD
Dr. George Branche, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Branche's Office Locations
-
1
Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic2445 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA 22206 Directions (703) 892-6500
-
2
Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic - Fairfax3299 Woodburn Rd Ste 480, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 892-6500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Branche is tremendous - smart, caring patient. The office staff, on the other hand, is HORRENDOUS, especially Terry. Rude, unprofessional,... consistently bad.
About Dr. George Branche, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1386613495
Education & Certifications
- Howard University
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Princeton U
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Branche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Branche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Branche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Branche has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Branche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Branche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.