Dr. George Branche, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (19)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Branche, MD

Dr. George Branche, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. Branche works at Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic in Arlington, VA with other offices in Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Branche's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic
    2445 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA 22206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 892-6500
  2. 2
    Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic - Fairfax
    3299 Woodburn Rd Ste 480, Annandale, VA 22003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 892-6500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Adhesive Capsulitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Bone Disorders
Chronic Neck Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Gout
Knee Ligament Injuries
Knee Tendinitis
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Injuries
Shoulder Muscle Strain
Shoulder Sprain
Shoulder Tendinitis
Sports Injuries of the Knee
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 26, 2019
    Dr. Branche is tremendous - smart, caring patient. The office staff, on the other hand, is HORRENDOUS, especially Terry. Rude, unprofessional,... consistently bad.
    — Sep 26, 2019
    About Dr. George Branche, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386613495
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Howard University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Branche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Branche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Branche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Branche has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Branche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Branche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branche.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

