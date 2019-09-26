Overview of Dr. George Branche, MD

Dr. George Branche, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Branche works at Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic in Arlington, VA with other offices in Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.