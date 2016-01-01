Dr. Brandt accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George Brandt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Brandt, MD
Dr. George Brandt, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Brandt's Office Locations
Porter Adventist Hospital Psychiatry960 E Harvard Ave, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 778-5774
Portercare Adventist Hospitalcenura Health2465 S Downing St Ste 110, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 778-5774
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. George Brandt, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
