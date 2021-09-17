Overview of Dr. George Brengel, MD

Dr. George Brengel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Brengel works at Commonwealth Internal Medicine Associates in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.