Dr. Bright accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George Bright, MD
Dr. George Bright, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Bright works at
Adolescent Health Center, 13821 Village Mill Dr Ste B, Midlothian, VA 23114
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
He’s the best doctor I’ve ever been to, by far. very empathetic
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Bright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.