Dr. George Brinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Brinson, MD
Dr. George Brinson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Brinson's Office Locations
Wilmington Ear Nose & Throat Associates PA8068 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28411 Directions (910) 782-2006
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brinson is a fine doctor. I have had nothing but great experiences with him. However, it seems people are more likely to give a bad review, than that of a good experience. Thanks, Dr. Brinson for being amazing, and saving my LIFE!
About Dr. George Brinson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1861454399
Education & Certifications
- Pittsburgh Ear Assocs
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brinson has seen patients for Cholesteatoma, Vertigo and Conductive Hearing Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Brinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.