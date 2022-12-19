See All Cardiologists in Englewood, OH
Dr. George Broderick Jr, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (46)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Broderick Jr, MD

Dr. George Broderick Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Englewood, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of Chicago

Dr. Broderick Jr works at Premier Cardiovascular Institute in Englewood, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Broderick Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Cardiovascular Institute at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus
    9000 N Main St Ste 101, Englewood, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 832-2425
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Premier Cardiovascular Institute - Huber Heights
    6251 Miami Valley Way Ste 220, Dayton, OH 45424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 832-2425

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 19, 2022
    Super friendly and patient. Explained everything in detail and answered all my questions.
    — Dec 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. George Broderick Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134125271
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Chicago
    Residency
    • Brigham Womens Hosp
    Internship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Broderick Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broderick Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Broderick Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Broderick Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Broderick Jr has seen patients for Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broderick Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Broderick Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broderick Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broderick Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broderick Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

