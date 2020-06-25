Dr. George Burnazian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnazian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Burnazian, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Burnazian's Office Locations
Houston Office1200 Binz St Ste 530, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 347-3826
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Burnaziun saved my son’s life. His persistent investigation and cautious care got the life threatening infection under control after others in our home town failed.
About Dr. George Burnazian, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1952318065
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Burnazian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burnazian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
