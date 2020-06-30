Overview of Dr. George Burruss, MD

Dr. George Burruss, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.



Dr. Burruss works at Plastic Surgery Group in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.