Dr. George Burruss, MD
Overview of Dr. George Burruss, MD
Dr. George Burruss, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Dr. Burruss works at
Dr. Burruss' Office Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery Group80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 761-9030
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was my reconstructive surgeon. He done very well by me.
About Dr. George Burruss, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1104830264
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
