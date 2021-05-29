See All Neurosurgeons in Stuttgart, AR
Dr. George Burson, MD

Neurosurgery
3.2 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. George Burson, MD

Dr. George Burson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stuttgart, AR. They completed their residency with University Of Ar College Of Med

Dr. Burson works at Baptist Health Neurosurgery Arkansas in Stuttgart, AR with other offices in North Little Rock, AR and Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burson's Office Locations

    Baptist Health Neurosurgery Arkansas
    1703 N Buerkle St Ste 5, Stuttgart, AR 72160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 224-0200
    Twin City Urology Associates PA
    3343 Springhill Dr Ste 3010, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 224-0200
    Baptist Health Neurosurgery Arkansas
    9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 750, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 224-0200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia
  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Stuttgart
  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 29, 2021
    I recently had surgery by Dr. Burson. He does phenomenal work. Recovery was amazing as I did not need to take narcotics afterward. My quality of life has been greatly improved by Dr. Burson.
    May 29, 2021
    About Dr. George Burson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194761791
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Ar College Of Med
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Burson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Burson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

