Dr. George Burson, MD
Overview of Dr. George Burson, MD
Dr. George Burson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stuttgart, AR. They completed their residency with University Of Ar College Of Med
Dr. Burson works at
Dr. Burson's Office Locations
Baptist Health Neurosurgery Arkansas1703 N Buerkle St Ste 5, Stuttgart, AR 72160 Directions (501) 224-0200
Twin City Urology Associates PA3343 Springhill Dr Ste 3010, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 224-0200
Baptist Health Neurosurgery Arkansas9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 750, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Stuttgart
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had surgery by Dr. Burson. He does phenomenal work. Recovery was amazing as I did not need to take narcotics afterward. My quality of life has been greatly improved by Dr. Burson.
About Dr. George Burson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ar College Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Burson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burson.
