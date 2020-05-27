See All General Surgeons in Bowling Green, KY
Dr. George Bush, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. George Bush, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (31)
Map Pin Small Bowling Green, KY
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Bush, MD

Dr. George Bush, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Kentucky University and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Bush's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1212 Woodhurst St Ste A, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 842-1660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center At Bowling Green
  • Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intestinal Abscess
Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins
Intestinal Abscess
Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bush?

    May 27, 2020
    Such a kind Dr. and man! Always willing to answer my questions and he took amazing care of my grandmother.
    — May 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Bush, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Bush, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bush to family and friends

    Dr. Bush's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bush

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Bush, MD.

    About Dr. George Bush, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174596308
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Eastern Kentucky University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bush has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bush.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Bush, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.