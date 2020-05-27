Dr. Bush has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Bush, MD
Overview of Dr. George Bush, MD
Dr. George Bush, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Kentucky University and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.
Dr. Bush's Office Locations
- 1 1212 Woodhurst St Ste A, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 842-1660
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Such a kind Dr. and man! Always willing to answer my questions and he took amazing care of my grandmother.
About Dr. George Bush, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Kentucky University
