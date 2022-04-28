See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. George Caldwell, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (161)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Caldwell, MD

Dr. George Caldwell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Florida Medical Center.

Dr. Caldwell works at Caldwell Sports Medicine in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Caldwell's Office Locations

    Caldwell Sports Medicine
    2122 NW 62nd St Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 (954) 358-9414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Florida Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Bone Disorders
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Bone Disorders

Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 161 ratings
    Patient Ratings (161)
    5 Star
    (149)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. George Caldwell, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699730713
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ao-International Shoulder Surgery
    Residency
    • Hospital For Specialty Surgery Cornell University
    Internship
    • George Washington University School Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Caldwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caldwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caldwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caldwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caldwell works at Caldwell Sports Medicine in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Caldwell’s profile.

    161 patients have reviewed Dr. Caldwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caldwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caldwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caldwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

