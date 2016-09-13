Overview of Dr. George Calloway II, MD

Dr. George Calloway II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.



Dr. Calloway II works at Mount Carmel Vascular Services St. Ann's in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.