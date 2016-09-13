Dr. George Calloway II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calloway II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Calloway II, MD
Overview of Dr. George Calloway II, MD
Dr. George Calloway II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Calloway II works at
Dr. Calloway II's Office Locations
-
1
Central Ohio Ophthalmology Inc495 Cooper Rd Ste 320, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 891-7878
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Calloway II?
Very carrying...I would NOT trust anyone else with my eye shots
About Dr. George Calloway II, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1033104518
Education & Certifications
- Pacific Med Ctr
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calloway II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calloway II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calloway II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calloway II works at
Dr. Calloway II has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calloway II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Calloway II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calloway II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calloway II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calloway II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.