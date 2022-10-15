Overview of Dr. George Canizares, MD

Dr. George Canizares, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They completed their residency with Doctor's Hospital



Dr. Canizares works at All Florida Orthopaedic Associates in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.