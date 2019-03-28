Overview

Dr. George Carley Jr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Carley Jr works at Carley & Associates in Port Huron, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.