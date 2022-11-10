Dr. Cautilli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Cautilli, MD
Overview of Dr. George Cautilli, MD
Dr. George Cautilli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Med Coll Thomas Jefferson U and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Cautilli's Office Locations
Cautilli Orthopaedic surgical specialists115 Floral Vale Blvd Ste C, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (215) 504-6101Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. George did both of my hips - 4 years apart. First hip had avascular necrosis the second hip was arthritis. Strongly recommend him and the practice. Composed of Dr. George, his 2 brothers and their father.
About Dr. George Cautilli, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1023076965
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson U/Pa Hosp
- Jefferson U
- Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- Jefferson Med Coll Thomas Jefferson U
- Lafayette College
