Dr. George Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Chang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
The Emory Clinic5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 300B, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-6070
Cardiovascular Specialist5669 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 170, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-8377
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chang is simply one of the best doctors I've ever had. He never rushes me, he answers all my questions, he knows what he's talking about, he's very pleasant and he takes GREAT care of me. His practice is big and busy, but also warm, friendly, efficient and caring. Dr. Chang is my third cardiologist and I'm so glad I kept looking until I found the best!
About Dr. George Chang, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- David Grant Med Center/Sgom
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
