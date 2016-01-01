Overview of Dr. George Chao, MD

Dr. George Chao, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora and Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Chao works at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.