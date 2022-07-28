Dr. George Char, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Char is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Char, MD
Overview of Dr. George Char, MD
Dr. George Char, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Char works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Char's Office Locations
-
1
Loudoun Eye Care21785 Filigree Ct Ste 202, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (571) 470-7729Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Char?
I've been seeing Dr. Char for many years for my annual eye exams. Dr. Char has consistently provided excellent care, thoroughly explaining any issues that have arisen over the years. When necessary he has recommended superb specialists. He is friendly and relatable. He sees his patients promptly. His office staff are helpful, friendly and engaging. The exam rooms are well maintained and clean and there is a comfortable waiting room.
About Dr. George Char, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1003895970
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Washington Hospital Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Char has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Char accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Char has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Char works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Char. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Char.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Char, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Char appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.