Dr. George Chatson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Chatson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Chatson, MD
Dr. George Chatson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
Dr. Chatson works at
Dr. Chatson's Office Locations
-
1
Nashua Plastic Surgery, North II Specialty8 Prospect St, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 882-2103
-
2
Andover Plastic Surgery555 Turnpike St Ste 52, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 687-1151
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chatson?
Dr. Chatson is amazing at what he does. I am so thankful. He did an amazing explant surgery for me. Forever thankful
About Dr. George Chatson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386615516
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Hartford Hosp
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Amherst College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chatson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chatson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chatson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chatson works at
Dr. Chatson speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chatson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chatson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.