Dr. George Cheriyan, DO
Overview of Dr. George Cheriyan, DO
Dr. George Cheriyan, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. Cheriyan's Office Locations
- 1 1044 Franklin Ave Ste 206, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 234-6794
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Cheriyan in his New York practice and he gave me truly great care and terrific therapy. I've been abroad for a while and came back to New York to visit family and since I have been suffering with an injury I decided to come to his office. Prior to traveling I visited Dr. Cheriyan several times and was very happy with my experiences and this time is no different. We worked on my ankle, knee, back, and neck. It was a thorough treatment but Dr. Cheriyan truly wants the best for his patient and by going to his practice you will receive top notch care.
About Dr. George Cheriyan, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English, Malayalam
- 1871888503
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheriyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheriyan accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheriyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheriyan speaks Malayalam.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheriyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheriyan.
