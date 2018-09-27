Dr. George Chiang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Chiang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Chiang, MD
Dr. George Chiang, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Informatics. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rady Children's Hospital San Diego and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Chiang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chiang's Office Locations
-
1
Rady Children's Hospital San Diego3020 Childrens Way, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 576-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Rady Children's Hospital San Diego
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chiang?
I was hesitant and extremely nervous to proceed with a procedure that my son needed to have done. He wasn't even two years old and just seemed so soon to perform an 'optional' surgery. We could have elected to wait until he was older, but after meeting Dr Chiang, we knew we were in GREAT hands! Dr Chiang was outstanding. I have and will forever refer other mothers to his care who have children with urology needs. We are so blessed to have such amazing doctors within the Sharp Care team. -Bond H.
About Dr. George Chiang, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093773954
Education & Certifications
- Ucsd Affil Hosps
- Lahey Clinical Medical Center
- Lahey Clinic Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Clinical Informatics, Clinical Pathology and Pediatric Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiang works at
Dr. Chiang speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.