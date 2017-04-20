Overview

Dr. George Chilazi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch and is affiliated with Morton Hospital.



Dr. Chilazi works at SMG New England Cardiology of Taunton in Taunton, MA with other offices in Middleboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.