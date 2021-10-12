See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. George Chimento, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (26)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Chimento, MD

Dr. George Chimento, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and St. Charles Parish Hospital.

Dr. Chimento works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chimento's Office Locations

    Ochsner Medical Center
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
  • St. Charles Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 12, 2021
    He did my knee. He was very helpful and answered all my questions. Surgery was slick and I was home in no time. I would recommend him to anyone.
    — Oct 12, 2021
    About Dr. George Chimento, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497759922
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital For Special Surgery/Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Internship
    • Tulane University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Providence College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Chimento, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chimento is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chimento has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chimento has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chimento works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Chimento’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chimento. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chimento.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chimento, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chimento appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.