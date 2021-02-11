Dr. George Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Chin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Chin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington Univ School Of Med &amp; Hs|George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Science and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Chin works at
Locations
George SL Chin MD1400 S Potomac St Ste 120, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0108
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He is the nicest man you would ever find, and he is nothing short of a Genius. I think he is one of those people that figures things out when nobody else can. My hunch is that he is one person other doctors call when they need to figure out something really complicated. He has encyclopedic knowledge of everything, and he will not only will he listen, but he will give you more feedback and information than anybody you would ever find. I wouldn't want to play chess against Dr. Chin, nope. If I was dying, and I could call on one Doctor to save my life, there is NO question this would be the guy I would trust the most.
About Dr. George Chin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1013903707
Education & Certifications
- George Washington Univ School Of Med &amp;amp; Hs|George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Science
