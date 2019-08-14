See All Neurologists in Tarzana, CA
Dr. George Chow, MD

Neurology
4.0 (10)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Chow, MD

Dr. George Chow, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Chow works at San Fernando Valley Neurology in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tarzana
    18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 107, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 996-3880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Gait Abnormality
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 14, 2019
    I've been seeing Dr. Chow the past few months. I was lucky enough to just be walking by his office and walked in to see if he was accepting new patients. Lucky for me, he was. I had a stroke in 2017 and I wasn't given any follow-up instructions so I had to do my own research to find doctors that I needed to see, and there have been many. I've not had much luck with quality care, until Dr. Chow. I'm certain I overwhelmed Dr. Chow because my problems since the stroke were many. Dr. Chow was, is and has been very gracious, kind, sympathetic, patient and very concerned about helping me get on track to, hopefully, get me on a healthier and regular medical care schedule. I'm certain Dr. Chow has seen the fear and mistrust I have developed with doctors and medical care since having the stroke but, he takes time to help me understand what has happened to me since stroke. Dr. Chow takes my breath away for all the right reasons. His kindness amazes me.
    Ms. Salazar — Aug 14, 2019
    About Dr. George Chow, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932122413
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
