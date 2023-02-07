Dr. George Christolias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christolias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Christolias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Christolias, MD
Dr. George Christolias, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci|R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp;amp; Sci and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Christolias works at
Dr. Christolias' Office Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown155 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christolias?
Excellent doctor, Personable and Professional
About Dr. George Christolias, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1629232129
Education & Certifications
- R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp;amp; Sci|R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp;amp;amp; Sci
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christolias has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christolias accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christolias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christolias works at
Dr. Christolias has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christolias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Christolias speaks Greek.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Christolias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christolias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christolias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christolias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.