Dr. George Christophi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Christophi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Christophi works at
Locations
-
1
Steward Gastroenterology Associates111 Longwood Ave, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 637-2345
-
2
Center for Advanced Medicine4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 273-1947
-
3
South County -Center for Advanced Medicine5201 Mid America Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Directions (314) 273-1947
-
4
Steward Gastroenterology Associates8075 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 101, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 637-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Christophi is the best gastroenterologist and best doctor I've ever had. I've had ulcerative colitis for 15 years and have seen countless doctors, and he is the first who I ever felt genuinely cared about my well-being. Having Chron's disease himself, he understands what it's like to have an IBD. Additionally, he does research and is on the cutting edge of treatment. He truly listens to his patients, respects them, and takes time to clearly present care plans and the clinical trials behind his recommendations. I've never felt so safe and cared for with a doctor. I'm devastated that he moved from St. Louis to Florida- anybody who works with him is incredibly lucky and will receive the best care. I can't recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. George Christophi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1174818058
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Christophi has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christophi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
