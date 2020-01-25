Overview

Dr. George Christophi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Christophi works at Steward Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, PSJ in Rockledge, FL with other offices in Saint Louis, MO and Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.