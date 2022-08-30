Overview of Dr. George Christy, MD

Dr. George Christy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Barrington, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Christy works at Shahid Ilahi MD in Lake Barrington, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Valve Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.