Dr. George Chrysant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Chrysant, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with Wash U Sch Med/Barne-Jewish Hosp
Dr. Chrysant works at
Locations
Terrance Khastgir3433 NW 56th St Ste 660, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 947-3341
Hospital Affiliations
- Chickasaw Nation Medical Center
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chrysant has been my cardiologist for 10 years. There's no one else I would ever trust my heart with. He has given me 2 stents and I have avoided any heart damage. He truly cares about his patients and does everything possible to give them the best care.
About Dr. George Chrysant, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1093719015
Education & Certifications
- Wash U Sch Med/Barne-Jewish Hosp
- U Ala/U Ala Hosp
- Uab Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chrysant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chrysant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chrysant works at
Dr. Chrysant has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chrysant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chrysant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chrysant.
