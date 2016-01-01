Dr. Ciechanowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Ciechanowski, MD
Overview of Dr. George Ciechanowski, MD
Dr. George Ciechanowski, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical Academy, Wroclaw and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Ciechanowski's Office Locations
George J. Ciechanowski M.d. PC408 Summit Ave Fl 1, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 963-7000
- 2 2 Journal Sq Fl 2, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 963-7000
Hudson Internal Medicine PA550 Newark Ave Ste 302, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 963-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Ciechanowski, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1407932650
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Medical Academy, Wroclaw
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Ciechanowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciechanowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciechanowski has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciechanowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ciechanowski speaks Polish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciechanowski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciechanowski.
