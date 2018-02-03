Dr. George Cioffi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cioffi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Cioffi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Cioffi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Cioffi works at
CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute635 West 165th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue880 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am very pleased to be Dr. Cioffi's patient. He is not only an excellent specialist, who performed my combined glaucoma and cataract surgery. He is also in charge of the Ophtalmology Dept, and, based on my observations, his staff works as a well-oiled machine.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1003013533
- U Hawaii|University Hawaii
Dr. Cioffi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cioffi accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cioffi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cioffi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cioffi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cioffi, there are benefits to both methods.