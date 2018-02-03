See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. George Cioffi, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Cioffi, MD

Dr. George Cioffi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Cioffi works at CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cioffi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute
    635 West 165th Street, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue
    880 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound

Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Polar Cataract 2 Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 03, 2018
    I am very pleased to be Dr. Cioffi's patient. He is not only an excellent specialist, who performed my combined glaucoma and cataract surgery. He is also in charge of the Ophtalmology Dept, and, based on my observations, his staff works as a well-oiled machine.
    Igor A. in Riverdale, NY — Feb 03, 2018
    Photo: Dr. George Cioffi, MD
    About Dr. George Cioffi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003013533
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Hawaii|University Hawaii
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Cioffi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cioffi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cioffi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cioffi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cioffi works at CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cioffi’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cioffi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cioffi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cioffi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cioffi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

