Overview

Dr. George Clinard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health University City.



Dr. Clinard works at Atrium Health University City in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.