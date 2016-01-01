Dr. George Clinard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clinard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Clinard, MD
Dr. George Clinard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health University City.
Atrium Health University City8800 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 548-6000
- 2 101 E W T Harris Blvd Bldg 1000, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 863-1950
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health University City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Dr. Clinard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clinard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clinard has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clinard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clinard speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Clinard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clinard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clinard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clinard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.