Dr. George Coder Sr, DO
Overview
Dr. George Coder Sr, DO is a Chiropractor in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CANADIAN MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.
Dr. Coder Sr works at
Locations
Coder Chiropractic1770 Lincoln Hwy E Ste A, Lancaster, PA 17602 Directions (717) 397-7725
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Coder Sr, DO
- Chiropractic
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1932191228
Education & Certifications
- CANADIAN MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coder Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
