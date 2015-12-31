Dr. George Cole, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Cole, DO
Overview of Dr. George Cole, DO
Dr. George Cole, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Cole's Office Locations
North Dallas Rehab & Wellness4222 Trinity Mills Rd Ste 114, Dallas, TX 75287 Directions (972) 851-0111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cole was very polite and courteous to me when I came in. Very clean and comfortable office with friendly staff. I will always come back.
About Dr. George Cole, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1225031230
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
