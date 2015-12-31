Overview of Dr. George Cole, DO

Dr. George Cole, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Cole works at Cole Wellness Center in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.