Dr. George Collins, DO
Dr. George Collins, DO is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Locations
Delta Pathology1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Dermatopathology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1871581728
- Lsu Health Science Center
- San Antonio Ushc
- Tripler Army Med Center
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
