Dr. George Constantinopoulos, MD
Overview of Dr. George Constantinopoulos, MD
Dr. George Constantinopoulos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Constantinopoulos' Office Locations
Dr. Constantinopoulos' Office Locations
Coastal Center for Advanced Surgery279 3rd Ave Ste 407, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 229-8486
Ob/gyn Department, Room 215 Sw300 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 923-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Constantinopoulos, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1588739742
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Monmouth Med Center
- Episcopal Hospital
- University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Constantinopoulos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Constantinopoulos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Constantinopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Constantinopoulos has seen patients for Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Aneurysm and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Constantinopoulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Constantinopoulos speaks Greek.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Constantinopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Constantinopoulos.
