Overview of Dr. George Constantinopoulos, MD

Dr. George Constantinopoulos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Constantinopoulos works at Coastal Center for Advanced Surgery in Long Branch, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Aneurysm and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.