Dr. George Converse IV, MD
Overview of Dr. George Converse IV, MD
Dr. George Converse IV, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Dr. Converse IV's Office Locations
Middle Tennessee Ear Nose and Throat PC1370 Gateway Blvd Ste 100, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (629) 219-5998
Middle Tennessee Ear Nose and Throat PC300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 375, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 703-2546
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About a decade ago Dr Converse performed surgery on me, removing a massive nasal polyp (one of the largest he had ever seen). The polyp had grown so large a sac became visible in my throat and severely obstructed my airflow. In addition to the polyp removal Dr Converse had to repair a deviated septum (which thankfully greatly improved my breathing). While I wasn’t too happy that my nose became visibly wider as a result of the septum procedure, I assume this was necessary to widen the nasal cavity. The doctor was also accommodating to my financial situation at the time. I highly recommend his and his staff’s services and thank them for their work. While I’ve had horrible experiences with doctors over the years (who have repeatedly misdiagnosed my ongoing chronic pain issues and put me on numerous ineffective medications that have only worsened my conditions), I consider surgeons such as Dr Converse to be life savers.
About Dr. George Converse IV, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1447298476
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
